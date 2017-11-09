

CTV London





Sarnia police are investigating a stabbing that has left a man in critical condition.

Police say they found a 36-year-old man in a convenience store parking lot shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday.

He was rushed to hospital.

The area around the 7-Eleven convenience store near Wellington Street and Mitton Street has been taped off along with a residence to the north of the store on Mitton Street.

Police say the store will remain closed for an undetermined period of time as the investigation continues.

Police are searching for three men seen in a convenience store. Officers want to speak to the men regarding any information they may have about the stabbing.

If anyone was a witness to the stabbing or has any information, they are please asked to contact Detective Sgt. Kahnert at 519-344-8861, extension 6196 or the Criminal Investigation Branch, extension at 5300. You may also contact Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477