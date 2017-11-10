Featured
Man killed in vehicle rollover on Eight Mile Road near London
Eight Mile Road in London is closed after a fatal collision Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. (Marek Sutherland / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, November 10, 2017 9:56AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 10, 2017 4:15PM EST
Police have released the name of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash outside of London Friday.
Jason Derks, 30, of Middlesex Centre died as a result of the collision that happened around 6 a.m.
Police say a pickup truck was west on Eight Mile Road between Hyde Park Road Denfield Road, when it left the road and struck the south ditch.
No other vehicles were involved in this collision.
The road was closed until noon at OPP continue to investigate.