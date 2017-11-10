

CTV London





Police have released the name of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash outside of London Friday.

Jason Derks, 30, of Middlesex Centre died as a result of the collision that happened around 6 a.m.

Police say a pickup truck was west on Eight Mile Road between Hyde Park Road Denfield Road, when it left the road and struck the south ditch.

No other vehicles were involved in this collision.

The road was closed until noon at OPP continue to investigate.