One man is dead after his truck rolled into a ditch along Eight Mile Road in London Friday morning.

The single motor vehicle collision happened around 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10.

A black pick-up truck was traveling westbound on Eight Mile Road between Hyde Park Road Denfield Roads, when it left the roadway and struck the south ditch, according to Middlesex County OPP.

No other vehicles were involved in this collision.

OPP Technical Collision Investigation officers are on scene to investigate the scene. The name of the victim is being withheld until family is notified.