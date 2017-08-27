

CTV London





Perth OPP have launched an investigation after a sudden death in Listowel Sunday.

Police say a 55-year-old man was working on a vehicle in the garage, when the vehicle rolled off the car jacks and trapped him.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene but the man was pronounced dead.

Police say it happened on Inkerman Street in Listowel just before noon.

The name of the man is not being released until next of kin is notified.