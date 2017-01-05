Featured
Man jailed after assault over cigarette butts
CTV London
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 4:58PM EST
A verbal dispute between neighbours in St. Thomas over discarded cigarette butts turned violent and police had to step in.
Police responded to a Balaclava residence around 1:30 Wednesday to reports of an assault.
Police say the assault occurred because one neighbour was littering on another lawn.
A 57-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged with assault.
A 39-year old male victim did not require medical treatment for his injuries.
