A verbal dispute between neighbours in St. Thomas over discarded cigarette butts turned violent and police had to step in.

Police responded to a Balaclava residence around 1:30 Wednesday to reports of an assault.

Police say the assault occurred because one neighbour was littering on another lawn.

A 57-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged with assault.

A 39-year old male victim did not require medical treatment for his injuries.