Man injured after being pinned by concrete slab
Coldstream Concrete on Aug. 2, 2017.
A worker suffered non life-threatening injuries after a slab of concrete fell on him Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Coldstream Concrete on Quaker Lane around 11 a.m. after the 38-year-old man was pinned by the large block.
He was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified and is investigating.