Man in stable condition following stabbing in Sarnia, attempted murder charge laid
Sarnia Police
CTV London
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 1:56PM EDT
Sarnia police are investigating an early morning stabbing that left one person in stable condition.
Police say just before 2 a.m., a robbery occurred in the area of Mitton Street and Wellington Street.
A 27-year-old man was stabbed and had to be transported to a local hospital but was then sent to a London facility.
Around 6 a.m., police arrested a 27-year-old suspect in the 100 block of Brock Street South.
The accused is facing charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and breach of probation.
The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Sarnia police.
