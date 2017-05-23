

CTV London





Sarnia police are investigating an early morning stabbing that left one person in stable condition.

Police say just before 2 a.m., a robbery occurred in the area of Mitton Street and Wellington Street.

A 27-year-old man was stabbed and had to be transported to a local hospital but was then sent to a London facility.

Around 6 a.m., police arrested a 27-year-old suspect in the 100 block of Brock Street South.

The accused is facing charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and breach of probation.

The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Sarnia police.