Norfolk OPP are investigating a serious crash that happened Saturday night on McDowell Road.

Police say a 21-year-old Brantford man was travelling west on McDowell Road East around 8 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle.

The Buick left the road and entered the south ditch resulting in the vehicle rolling over.

The road was closed between Woodland Drive and Forestry Farm Road for several hours.

The investigation is continuing.