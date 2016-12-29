Featured
Man in custody following morning robberies in London
CTV London
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 3:48PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 29, 2016 6:54PM EST
Police say one man is in custody after a spree of robberies in London Thursday morning.
The first incident was at 8:30 a.m. at a pharmacy at 3090 Colonel Talbot Rd.
Police say the man obtained a quantity of medication and fled.
A male then entered a pharmacy at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W. about 9:40 a.m. In that case a quantity of medication was also taken.
By the third incident just a few minutes later, at a gas station at 1919 Oxford St. W., police were able to make an arrest shortly after a man left with money.
Police arrested a 24-year-old man in the area and say charges are pending.
In each case, no one was injured and no weapons were seen.
