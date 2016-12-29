

CTV London





Police say one man is in custody after a spree of robberies in London Thursday morning.

The first incident was at 8:30 a.m. at a pharmacy at 3090 Colonel Talbot Rd.

Police say the man obtained a quantity of medication and fled.

A male then entered a pharmacy at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W. about 9:40 a.m. In that case a quantity of medication was also taken.

By the third incident just a few minutes later, at a gas station at 1919 Oxford St. W., police were able to make an arrest shortly after a man left with money.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man in the area and say charges are pending.

In each case, no one was injured and no weapons were seen.