One man is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash in Sarnia.

Around 1:15 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Michigan Avenue between Indian Road and O’Rae Avenue.

The male driver of the bike suffered critical injuries and was eventually taken to Victoria Hospital in London.

His female passenger suffered minor injuries and was treated at Bluewater Health.

As a result of the investigation, Michigan Avenue is closed between Indian and O’Rae.

Any witnesses are being asked to call Sarnia police.