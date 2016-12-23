Featured
Man in crash near St. Marys dies of his injuries
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 5:21PM EST
Police say a man left in critical condition after a crash on Tuesday near St. Marys has died.
Daniel Rankin, 29, of Middlesex Centre was in a head-on crash around 1:45 p.m. on Perth Road 163 between Line 8 and 10.
OPP say a Chevrolet compact was travelling southbound on Perth Road 163 when the driver lost control of his vehicle and entered into the path of a northbound Ford pickup truck resulting in a head-on collision.
The driver and lone occupant of the Ford pickup was treated and released from the scene with minor injuries.
