

CTV London





London police are investigating after a man was found early this morning suffering from an apparent head injury at the top level of a parking garage at White Oaks Mall.

The man was found at 5:30 a.m. and was taken to hospital originally in critical condition but police say his condition has since improved.

He remains in hospital at this time.

Due to the icy conditions overnight, investigators are not ruling out the possibility of a fall at this time.

Police have the parking garage on the west end of White Oaks Mall blocked off while they investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police.