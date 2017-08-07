

CTV London





One man is in hospital and a 47-year-old man is in custody following an alleged assault in Owen Sound.

Police were called to a residence in Owen Sound shortly after 9:35 p.m. after reports of an ongoing assault.

Once on scene they found a group of people gathered and discovered the male victim lying on the ground bleeding from his face and head. The suspect in the assault was still on scene and was taken into custody.

Upon investigation police determined that both the accused and victim had consumed alcohol and had gotten into a verbal dispute.

The seriousness of the victims injuries are not known however he remains in hospital.

The suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault; fail to comply with probation; and possession of a controlled substance.

He is due for a bail hearing in London Monday morning.