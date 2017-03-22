

Grey County OPP have charged a man with domestic-related offences.

Police were called to a gas station on Main Street in Dundalk early Tuesday morning about an incident in the parking lot.

Police say a woman was sitting inside her vehicle when her ex-boyfriend approached the vehicle and began yelling at her.

They say as she attempted to drive away, the man caused damage to the vehicle by smashing the windshield and driver's window.

The victim's young daughter was inside the vehicle at the time. There were no injuries reported.

Police located and arrested the suspect a short time later on Main Street in Dundalk.

A 47-year-old male from Grand Valley is charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, mischief under $5,000 and two counts of assault.