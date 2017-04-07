

CTV London





A man is in police custody facing attempted murder charges and another is in hospital following an incident in Stratford Thursday.

Police were called to a home on Mowat Street around 1 p.m. for a man who had been stabbed.

Once inside the home, police had to put out a small fire.

A 26-year-old was arrested and charged with several offences, including attempted murder arson, obstructing police and breach of probation.

The victim was taken to Stratford General Hospital and then to a London hospital for treatment.

The suspect will appear in bail court Friday.

The investigation continues.

