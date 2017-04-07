Featured
Man facing attempted murder charge in Stratford
Published Friday, April 7, 2017 12:25PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 7, 2017 12:44PM EDT
A man is in police custody facing attempted murder charges and another is in hospital following an incident in Stratford Thursday.
Police were called to a home on Mowat Street around 1 p.m. for a man who had been stabbed.
Once inside the home, police had to put out a small fire.
A 26-year-old was arrested and charged with several offences, including attempted murder arson, obstructing police and breach of probation.
The victim was taken to Stratford General Hospital and then to a London hospital for treatment.
The suspect will appear in bail court Friday.
The investigation continues.
