Man ejected after vehicle rollover in serious condition
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 4:06PM EDT
One man is in serious condition following a crash in South West Oxford Friday night.
Oxford OPP say a Suzuki SUV travelling on Pigram Line, south of Ostrander Road left the roadway, rolled and came to a rest on its side. The adult male driver was ejected in the collision while the adult male passenger was able to call 9-1-1 for assistance.
The driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The passenger was treated by EMS and released at the scene.
The roads in the area were closed for several hours.
