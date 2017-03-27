

CTV London





One man is in serious condition following a crash in South West Oxford Friday night.

Oxford OPP say a Suzuki SUV travelling on Pigram Line, south of Ostrander Road left the roadway, rolled and came to a rest on its side. The adult male driver was ejected in the collision while the adult male passenger was able to call 9-1-1 for assistance.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The passenger was treated by EMS and released at the scene.

The roads in the area were closed for several hours.