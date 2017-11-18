

A 53-year-old man is dead following a crash in Grey County.

It happened early Saturday morning on Grey Road 17 at the intersection of Zion Church Road.

Police arrived on scene shortly after 1 a.m.

They say a Dodge Dakota pick-up truck travelling south on Zion Church Road failed to stop at a posted stop sign resulting in a collision with a Ford Edge SUV that was travelling east on Grey Road 17.

The driver of the Ford Edge, a 23-year-old female, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and a 52-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries. Both were transported to hospital. A second passenger in the Ford Edge was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased has been identified as 53-year old Allan Joyce of the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

The driver of the Dodge Dakota pick-up truck, a 31-year old female from Wiarton, sustained serious non life-threatening injuries. A 34-year old male passenger from Owen Sound suffered minor injuries. Both were transported to hospital.

Police say charges are anticipated.