Featured
Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Grey
OPP badge seen in this undated file photo.
CTV London
Published Saturday, November 18, 2017 11:03AM EST
A 53-year-old man is dead following a crash in Grey County.
It happened early Saturday morning on Grey Road 17 at the intersection of Zion Church Road.
Police arrived on scene shortly after 1 a.m.
They say a Dodge Dakota pick-up truck travelling south on Zion Church Road failed to stop at a posted stop sign resulting in a collision with a Ford Edge SUV that was travelling east on Grey Road 17.
The driver of the Ford Edge, a 23-year-old female, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and a 52-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries. Both were transported to hospital. A second passenger in the Ford Edge was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased has been identified as 53-year old Allan Joyce of the Township of Georgian Bluffs.
The driver of the Dodge Dakota pick-up truck, a 31-year old female from Wiarton, sustained serious non life-threatening injuries. A 34-year old male passenger from Owen Sound suffered minor injuries. Both were transported to hospital.
Police say charges are anticipated.