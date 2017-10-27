

Provincial police say one man has been killed in collision on Highway 401 near Cambridge.

The three-vehicle crash took place on the 401 eastbound approaching Homer Watson Friday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the crash involved two transport trucks and a dump truck.

One driver was trapped in a vehicle and had to be extricated, but Schmidt says he has been pronounced dead.

The man's name has not been released.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Cedar Creek Road.

With files from The Canadian Press.