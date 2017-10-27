Featured
Man dies in three-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Cambridge
CTV London
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 10:10AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 27, 2017 10:36AM EDT
Provincial police say one man has been killed in collision on Highway 401 near Cambridge.
The three-vehicle crash took place on the 401 eastbound approaching Homer Watson Friday morning.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the crash involved two transport trucks and a dump truck.
One driver was trapped in a vehicle and had to be extricated, but Schmidt says he has been pronounced dead.
The man's name has not been released.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Cedar Creek Road.
With files from The Canadian Press.