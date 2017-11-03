

CTV London





A 48-year-old man has died after his vehicle collided with a farm tractor in Lambton County.

OPP say the driver of the vehicle, Russell John Hierons, 48,of Bosanquet Township died Thursday morning as a result of the collision.

Police say the crash took place on Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. on Forest Road between Aberarder and Chalk Lines in Plympton Township.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a farm tractor had been travelling north bound on Forest Road when it was struck from behind by a passenger vehicle that was also traveling in a northerly direction.