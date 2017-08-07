

CTV London





A 52-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a parked vehicle Sunday evening.

Around 7:50 p.m. emergency personnel were called to the area of Wilkins Street and Upper Queens Street after reports came in of a collision involving a motorcycle that struck a parked vehicle.

The 52-year-old man driving the motorcycle was taken hospital with life-threatening injuries where he has since succumed to his injuries.

Wilkins Street was closed throughout the night while police investigated.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com