Man dead following Norfolk County crash
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 12:21PM EST
A 58-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when he was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled over.
Emergency crews were called to the crash site – on Highway 24 near the community of Vittoria, south of Simcoe – around 9:30 p.m.
They found that the man’s vehicle had left the highway, entered a ditch, became airborne and rolled over before hitting a tree and coming to rest.
The name of the driver has not been released. Police say he lives in Norfolk County.
The highway was closed for approximately three hours.
