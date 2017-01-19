

CTV London





A 58-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when he was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled over.

Emergency crews were called to the crash site – on Highway 24 near the community of Vittoria, south of Simcoe – around 9:30 p.m.

They found that the man’s vehicle had left the highway, entered a ditch, became airborne and rolled over before hitting a tree and coming to rest.

The name of the driver has not been released. Police say he lives in Norfolk County.

The highway was closed for approximately three hours.