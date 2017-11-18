

CTV London





A man is fighting for his life after a single-vehicle crash at Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.

First Nation police responded to an injured conscious male on the road Friday around 10:30 p.m.

Police say a vehicle was travelling west on Oneida Road from Ball Park Road. The lone driver's vehicle left the roadway and rolled numerous times. The male was then ejected from the vehicle.

Paramedics transported a 28-year-old Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation male to hospital in life-threatening condition. The male still remains in critical condition Saturday.

The roadway was closed till 4 a.m. Saturday to allow the Ontario Provincial Police's Technical Collision Investigators to assist the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation Police with their investigation.