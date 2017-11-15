Featured
Man charged with three counts of committing indecent act
London police file photo. (CTV London)
Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017 3:56PM EST
An arrest has been made after an investigation into reports of a man exposing himself to women in the area of University Drive, Richmond Street, Oxford Street East and the Thames River.
At 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers observed a male exposing his genitals.
The male attempted to flee the area but was arrested a short distance away.
The male has also been charged in relation to two other incidents on August 16 and October 31.
A 57-year-old man has been charged with three counts of committing an indecent act.
Police say if anyone has information related this, they should call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).