

CTV London





A 24-year-old London man has been charged with assault following Saturday's anti-Islam rally by Pegida Canada at city hall.

On Saturday, Pegida started to march down the street when the group came in contact with counter protesters.

That's when one man was punched in the face by another. Police arrested one of the men.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

About 500 people attended the Aug. 26 rally but this time the numbers were much smaller with about 100 participating on both sides.