

CTV London





A Woodstock man is facing an aggravated assault charge.

Police say they were called to an altercation at a business on Dundas Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

During the course of an argument involving three people, a 26-year-old man tried to punch a 41-year-old man. The 41-year-old tried to hit the other man with a bike helmet. The 26-year-old then stabbed the 41-year-old, who had serious injuries, police said.

The 26-year-old male and a 23-year-old female were located by police quickly and were arrested.

The 26-year-old is charged with aggravated assault.