A 22-year-old man has been charged following a single-vehicle collision involving a stolen car according to Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP and Haldimand County paramedics responded to the area of James Road and Moote Road around 7 a.m., Monday morning.

Police said the owner of the vehicle located his car in a field with an unresponsive man inside.

When police arrived, they managed to speak to the 22-year-old man who was injured. He was treated and released on scene.

Police believe the man stole the vehicle off the driveway of the address on James Road and, while fleeing, he lost control of the vehicle, colliding with a field.

The man from Hamilton has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.