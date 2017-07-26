Featured
Man charged in daytime stabbing
CTV London
Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017 6:13AM EDT
A 30-year-old London man is facing two charges after a woman was allegedly stabbed in the neck Tuesday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m. police received reports of a stabbing in the area of Horton Street and Wellington Street. Once on scene officers along with paramedics located a woman suffering from a single stab wound to the neck.
Several witnesses on scene said the incident took place following an argument between the victim and a man.
She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but is not in serious but stable condition following surgery.
Police initially took to men into custody and a knife was recovered. Following further investigation one of the men was released without charges. The second man, Hashim Peters, 30, is facing one charge of Aggravated Assault and one charge of Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.
Peters remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Two dead, 2 others critically hurt in crash involving tractor trailers on Hwy. 48
- Strathroy train derailment investigation to focus on single car
- Suspect arrested after being tracked by canine unit
- OPP seeking witnesses of dark SUV related to death of 48-year-old man
- SIU investigating death of man in Chatham