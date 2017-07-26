

CTV London





A 30-year-old London man is facing two charges after a woman was allegedly stabbed in the neck Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. police received reports of a stabbing in the area of Horton Street and Wellington Street. Once on scene officers along with paramedics located a woman suffering from a single stab wound to the neck.

Several witnesses on scene said the incident took place following an argument between the victim and a man.

She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but is not in serious but stable condition following surgery.

Police initially took to men into custody and a knife was recovered. Following further investigation one of the men was released without charges. The second man, Hashim Peters, 30, is facing one charge of Aggravated Assault and one charge of Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

Peters remains in custody pending a bail hearing.