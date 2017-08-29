

CTV London





The man accused of beating a London cab driver to death appeared in court Tuesday.

Cody Perkin, 23, appeared via video link from a Windsor jail.

Perkin's lawyer, James Zegers asked for a four week adjournment to allow for further discussions with the crown attorney.

The case has been put over until Sept. 26.

Perkin is charged with second-degree murder after cab driver Vijay Bhatia was found in a variety store parking lot on Wonderland Road South on April 29.

The 64-year-old cabbie later died in hospital.

Police say Bhatia had picked up two passengers and investigators allege he was assaulted by one of them after driving the duo to the parking lot.