London police have arrested and charged a suspect following a weekend pharmacy robbery.

Around noon on Saturday, police say a lone male walked into a pharmacy at 1299 Oxford Street E. and demanded drugs.

He fled on foot with some medication.

Police tracked down and arrested a 23-year-old London man.

He is charged with robbery, wearing a disguise, breach of probation, and drug possession.

Call police if you have any information.