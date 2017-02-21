Featured
Man charged following weekend pharmacy robbery
CTV London
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 12:24PM EST
London police have arrested and charged a suspect following a weekend pharmacy robbery.
Around noon on Saturday, police say a lone male walked into a pharmacy at 1299 Oxford Street E. and demanded drugs.
He fled on foot with some medication.
Police tracked down and arrested a 23-year-old London man.
He is charged with robbery, wearing a disguise, breach of probation, and drug possession.
Call police if you have any information.
