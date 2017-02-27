Featured
Man charged following distracted driving crash on 401
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 1:05PM EST
A 43-year-old Essex County man has been charged after a Chatham-Kent OPP investigated a collision on the 401.
Police responded to the crash on Saturday around 10:45 p.m. near Kent Bridge Road.
Investigation indicated the driver, of a westbound Honda Civic, had become distracted resulting in the motor vehicle entering the centre median.
There were no injuries reported.
Nirmal Nagra, 43 of LaSalle has been charged with careless driving.
