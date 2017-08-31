

CTV London





Police have charged a man with several offences following two crashes early Thursday morning -- one involving a cruiser.

Police say a stolen vehicle was seen at Taylor and Adelaide around 4 a.m.

During a pursuit, the vehicle hit a police car and sped off. It crashed again at Adelaide and Cheapside, damaging a traffic light and gas station sign.

The intersection was closed during the morning commute as the traffic signal needed to be replaced

Nobody was injured, but a man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous driving, driving while suspended and other charges.