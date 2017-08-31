Featured
Man charged after two crashes, including one with a cruiser
Debris from a Shell gas station sign that was stuck by a vehicle on Thursday, August 31, 2017. (Justin Zadorsky / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, August 31, 2017 6:54AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 31, 2017 5:56PM EDT
Police have charged a man with several offences following two crashes early Thursday morning -- one involving a cruiser.
Police say a stolen vehicle was seen at Taylor and Adelaide around 4 a.m.
During a pursuit, the vehicle hit a police car and sped off. It crashed again at Adelaide and Cheapside, damaging a traffic light and gas station sign.
The intersection was closed during the morning commute as the traffic signal needed to be replaced
Nobody was injured, but a man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous driving, driving while suspended and other charges.