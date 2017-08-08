

CTV London





A 66-year old Norfolk County man has been charged after he allegedly left a pair of dogs inside a parked vehicle.

OPP were called around 3 p.m. Monday to the Foodland parking lot in Port Rowan after someone saw the dogs that were left inside for a period of time,

Police eventually caught up with the driver and was issued a provincial offenses notice.

"If you see an animal in a vehicle on a warm or humid day who you believe may be in distress, gather as much information as you can. Obtain the make, model and licence plate of the vehicle, and immediately enter the store and have the owner paged and contact police," said Cst. Ed Sanchuk in a news release.