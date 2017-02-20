

CTV London





One person is facing numerous weapons charges following an incident last week involving a gun.

On Friday, police were called to the area of St. Julien Street and Hamilton Road after a suspect allegedly pointed a firearm.

The man fled in a vehicle but was located later in the are of Queens Avenue and English Street.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and a firearm was recovered.

He was charged with the following:

Three counts of threats to cause death

Two counts of pointing a firearm

One count of careless transportation of a prohibited firearm

One count of careless storage of a prohibited firearm

One count of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

One count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

One count of occupy motor vehicle with prohibited firearm

One count of carry a concealed weapon

Contact London police if you have any information about this incident.