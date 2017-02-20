Featured
Man charged after allegedly pointing gun
London police cruiser
CTV London
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 11:57AM EST
One person is facing numerous weapons charges following an incident last week involving a gun.
On Friday, police were called to the area of St. Julien Street and Hamilton Road after a suspect allegedly pointed a firearm.
The man fled in a vehicle but was located later in the are of Queens Avenue and English Street.
A 41-year-old man was arrested and a firearm was recovered.
He was charged with the following:
- Three counts of threats to cause death
- Two counts of pointing a firearm
- One count of careless transportation of a prohibited firearm
- One count of careless storage of a prohibited firearm
- One count of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- One count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- One count of occupy motor vehicle with prohibited firearm
- One count of carry a concealed weapon
Contact London police if you have any information about this incident.
