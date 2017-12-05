

CTV London





St. Thomas police have charged a 46-year-old man following an alleged indecent act in Athletic Park Monday.

According to police a woman walking her dog reported that a man dressed in women’s clothing began yelling at her for an unknown reason.

As she retreated to her car police say the man lifted the skirt he was wearing to reveal his genitals and began touching himself in a sexual manner.

Police attended the park and arrested the suspect and charged him with Indecent Act.