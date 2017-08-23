

CTV London





A man who was charged with assaulting his elderly grandmother last week was arrested by police Tuesday for sitting in a lawnchair across from her home, in violation of bail conditions.

OPP say they were called about the male being there Tuesday afternoon and attended the address in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

Conditions of his release included not to be within 100 metres of the victim's residence and not to buy, possess or consume alcohol, police said.

They arrested the man again and charged him with three counts of breach of recognizance.

On Friday, police arrested the 47-year-old man after his grandmother was assaulted.