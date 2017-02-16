

CTV London





A man was attacked several times with a weapon by an intruder in his home on the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation, police say.

The robbery was reported to police around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, from a home on the Second Line northwest of Hagersville.

According to Haldimand County OPP, the victim was found lying on the floor of his house, having been beaten, by a friend.

Investigators believe that the man had been hit repeatedly with a weapon before the intruder made off with a wallet, prescription drugs and cash.

Police say the intruder was last seen getting into a new-model, silver Dodge Durango and driving eastbound on Second Line.

He is described as being a six-foot-tall, thin man with “light coloured skin” who was wearing camouflage clothing.

Police want to hear from anyone with information.