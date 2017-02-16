Featured
Man attacked with weapon during Haldimand County robbery
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTV London
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 10:42AM EST
A man was attacked several times with a weapon by an intruder in his home on the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation, police say.
The robbery was reported to police around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, from a home on the Second Line northwest of Hagersville.
According to Haldimand County OPP, the victim was found lying on the floor of his house, having been beaten, by a friend.
Investigators believe that the man had been hit repeatedly with a weapon before the intruder made off with a wallet, prescription drugs and cash.
Police say the intruder was last seen getting into a new-model, silver Dodge Durango and driving eastbound on Second Line.
He is described as being a six-foot-tall, thin man with “light coloured skin” who was wearing camouflage clothing.
Police want to hear from anyone with information.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.