Charges have been laid in connection with five deliberately set fires in Owen Sound.

Two buildings and three dumpster were set ablaze early Friday morning, forcing emergency crews to evacuate some homes in downtown Owen Sound.

On Tuesday, police said they arrested and charged a 42-year-old man with five counts of arson and one count of possession of incendiary material.

Owen Sound police say he has also been charged with seven other offences for unrelated crimes uncovered during the investigation.

The accused remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in bail court on Tuesday morning.

Police are still looking to speak with a man and woman who may have witnessed the arsons.