A 19-year-old London man is facing numerous charges following a home invasion in St. Thomas.

Police say late Saturday night, the suspect broke into a southeast St. Thomas home.

When he was told to leave by the homeowner, the suspect grabbed two kitchen knives and held the homeowner captive.

A short time later, the homeowner was stabbed in the abdomen and the suspect fled the home. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested the man a short time later.

A 19-year-old London man is charged with aggravated assault, break and enter, possession of stolen property, forcible confinement, utter threat and fail to comply with probation x3.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say this was an isolated incident and the victim and the accused did not know each other.