A second Pegida Canada rally held in downtown London on Saturday turned violent after one man assaulted another.

Police say two people were arrested during the two-hour rally.

Pegida, also known as Patriots of Canada Against the Islmization of the West, also held a rally in August in which two were arrested then as well.

On Saturday, Pegida started to march down the street when the group came in contact with counter protesters.

That's when one man was punched in the face by another. Police arrested one of the men.

About 500 people attended the August rally but this time the numbers were much smaller with about 100 participating on both sides.