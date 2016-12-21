

CTV London





One man is recovering in hospital while another has been arrested after stabbing in Owen Sound Tuesday evening.

Police say the stabbing occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the downtown area of Owen Sound. Police arrived on scene to find a 25-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his neck and back.

Through an investigation police discovered that the victim and suspect had been with each other throughout the day and consuming alcohol at the victim’s apartment. According to police an altercation occurred and the suspect was thrown out of the apartment.

Later in the evening the two encountered each other downtown and police say the suspect allegedly attacked the victim with a knife.

Police located the suspect, a 30-year-old man from Owen Sound, and arrested him without incident.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and failing to comply with a probation order.

The victim remains in hospital recovering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.