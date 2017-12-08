

CTV London





A 23-year-old Hanover man has been arrested after a report of an armed man near Chatsworth.

Grey County OPP were called to the Side Road 5 in Sullivan Township on Thursday at 2:58 p.m.

Members of the West Region OPP Tactical Rescue Unit, OPP Canine Unit, West Region OPP Negotiators, West Region OPP Emergency Response Team, South Bruce OPP and Bruce Peninsula OPP attended to assist the Grey County OPP with this investigation.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Friday morning, OPP arrested the 23-year-old man without incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.