Man arrested after allegedly stealing guns from store
CTV London
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 3:27PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 21, 2017 3:28PM EDT
A 23-year-old man is facing several charges after police say he stole two guns from a south London store.
Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect entered the store on 820 Wharncliffe Rd. S and stole a pair of guns and fled the store.
Three area schools had to be placed on lock down during the search.
Around 5:30 p.m. the suspect was found on Cheapside Street and was arrested without incident.
On Thursday, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Cheapside Street.
A firearm was recovered, but one is still outstanding.
Police continue to investigate.