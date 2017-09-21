

CTV London





A 23-year-old man is facing several charges after police say he stole two guns from a south London store.

Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect entered the store on 820 Wharncliffe Rd. S and stole a pair of guns and fled the store.

Three area schools had to be placed on lock down during the search.

Around 5:30 p.m. the suspect was found on Cheapside Street and was arrested without incident.

On Thursday, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Cheapside Street.

A firearm was recovered, but one is still outstanding.

Police continue to investigate.