A 24-year-old London man has been charged with uttering threats after London police say he threatened to shoot people at the London Muslim Mosque.

Police say shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, police were contacted by the mosque about a male who had threatened to shoot those inside the mosque.

Police directed worshippers at the mosque on Oxford Street West to lock doors and officers rushed to the scene.

Numerous officers were dispatched to the mosque and police said occupants were able to keep the man outside until authorities arrived. The man was taken into custody without incident.

Police say there were about 50 people inside at the time of the alleged threats.

There was a large police presence - about 20 officers - at the mosque.

“We can’t say specifically what his motive is at this point, but obviously that type of threat at this, you know, type of a location causes us great concern especially given the climate in today’s society," said Staff Sgt. Ryan Scrivens of the London police.

No firearm was seen, but the investigation is ongoing.

Nawaz Tahir, a spokesperson for the mosque, said they were allowing police to continue to gather information but a statement may be made at some point.



