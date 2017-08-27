

CTV London





Some roads in Mitchell were closed for several hours as police dealt with a distraught male on the roof of Mitchell District high school Saturday.

Police say the standoff began at 4:30 p.m. and the male on the roof refused to cooperate with police.

Crisis negotiators were brought in to assist the emergency reponse team and canine unit.

About 9 p.m., the man was arrested without incident.

Nobody was injured.