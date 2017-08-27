Featured
Male on roof of Mitchell high school for hours, coaxed down
CTV London
Published Sunday, August 27, 2017 12:23PM EDT
Some roads in Mitchell were closed for several hours as police dealt with a distraught male on the roof of Mitchell District high school Saturday.
Police say the standoff began at 4:30 p.m. and the male on the roof refused to cooperate with police.
Crisis negotiators were brought in to assist the emergency reponse team and canine unit.
About 9 p.m., the man was arrested without incident.
Nobody was injured.