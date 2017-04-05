

CTV London





Elgin OPP have identified two drivers, a 17-year-old boy and 62-year-old man, killed in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon just east of St. Thomas.

The crash happened around 3:05 p.m. on Talbot Line near the St. Thomas Municipal Airport.

Police say a burgundy pickup truck and a beige pickup truck travelling on Talbot Line (Highway 3) collided. One vehicle was traveling eastbound. One vehicle was travelling west.

The male drivers were the lone occupants of each vehicle, and both died in the collision.

The 17-year-old male driver of the Ford truck was Samuel Chabot from Malahide Township.

The 62-year-old male driver of the GMC truck was Branko Cindric from Central Elgin.

Talbot Line is closed between Quaker Road and Belmont Road for the investigation.