St. Thomas police officers shut down a small tent city Tuesday that had been set up by half a dozen homeless people on Canadian National Railway property.

Officers say the makeshift camp ground just west of Flora Street was in total squalor when police arrived and it was obvious the residents had been living in poverty and struggling with addiction for several weeks on the site.

Individuals at the camp were connected to social services by police to secure appropriate housing.

Arrangements are being made with CN Police and the city to remove the remaining articles left at the site.