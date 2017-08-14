

CTV London





A city bus struck a hydro pole Monday resulting in a power outage in central London and along Hamilton Road.

Police were forced to reroute traffic away from the collision scene at Adelaide Street Sotuh and Nelson Street due to damaged hydro lines.

No injuries have been reported in the crash that occurred around 6:30 a.m.

About 100 customers along Hamilton Road remained without power as of 9 a.m.