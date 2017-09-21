

If you purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in the Chatham area you may want to check those numbers, you could be 6.1-million dollars richer.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s draw was worth more than $12-million and was split between two winning tickets.

The other winning ticket was sold in Quebec. The guaranteed $1-million Price was won by a ticket sold in Toronto.

The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is on Saturday, September 23, 2017 for an estimated $5 million jackpot plus the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draw.