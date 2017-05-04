Norfolk County OPP are investigating after about 100 sheep were released from a secured pen, causing a potential loss estimated at $90,000.

Officers were called to a farm at Concession 7 in Townsend on Tuesday at 10:21 a.m. Police were contacted by a concerned farmer reporting a mischief.

Through the course of investigation it was determined that between 2:00 a.m. and 10:21 a.m., unknown suspects attended the address and released approximately 100 sheep from a secured pen.

The animals then entered another area located on the property and began to eat contaminated feed, putting the animals at risk.

Police are continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public, if anyone has any information that can assist with the investigation they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP want to remind all residents that if they see anything suspicious to please contact the police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 - 888 - 310 – 1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477 (TIPS).