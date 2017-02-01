

Lambton OPP say nothing suspicious has been revealed so far in the investigation after a massive barn fire killed 4,000 pigs.

The total loss is estimated at $3,000,000.

Police and the Plympton-Wyoming Fire Department were called to the blaze in the 5600 block of Confederation Line, in of Plympton-Wyoming just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police observed a large livestock barn already completed engulfed by fire.

At the time of the fire, the barn contained approximately 4,000 pigs which were lost in the fire.

Several neighbouring fire departments were requested to attend and provide mutual aid in fighting the fire.

Confederation Line between Stewardson Road and Wanstead Road was closed for about five hours while emergency services were on scene.

The Plympton-Wyoming Fire Department were also on scene Wednesday.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

There were no injuries were reported.